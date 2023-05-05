The cost of living is biting us all at the moment, and Wingham resident Steve Aquilina wants to help locals doing it extra tough stay warm this winter.
With mortgages, rents, petrol, electricity and grocery prices continuously rising, there is little left over in a lot of people's pockets to buy clothes as the weather cools down and winter approaches.
That's why Steve has initiated a project he calls 2nd Hand Wears, providing free clothes to singles and families going through hard times.
Steve was inspired to do something by seeing the homeless people that are visible in the town.
"I always think about other people and I have seen people around here [Wingham] who are homeless," Steve said.
"I thought I want to try to do something about it.
"So I came up with this idea that I'd start collecting some good quality clothes, and then give them out to the homeless and needy."
Steve first put the word out on his own Facebook account and the response was incredible, he says. He followed up with posts to Facebook noticeboards.
"The Wingham community has been fantastic; great quality clothes I've got from them."
He also wanted to especially thank Marcia from Ashlely Road Boutique, who donated a clothes rack for Steve to use, and to Sheila's Country Wear, who has donated toiletries from her farm stay property.
Supported by Manning Valley Neighbourhood Services, Steve will be operating 2nd Chance Wears from the front garden of the Old Courthouse in Wingham from 10am to 12pm on Wednesdays fortnightly, weather permitting, starting on Wednesday, May 10.
Currently he has men's, women's and children's clothing, blankets and toiletries to hand out. Steve asks that those turning up to use the service bring their own recyclable bags, as he will not have plastic bags to put the goods in.
"I'd like them to bring their own [bag] and contribute a bit and save a bit on plastic in the environment," Steve said.
Donations of clothes and blankets are always welcome, but under no circumstance are they to be left at the Neighbourhood Centre. Message Steve on Facebook at www.facebook.com/steve.aquilina.96 to arrange collection of donations.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
