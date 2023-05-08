Almost a decade after having been disbanded, the Manning River Branch of the Air Force Association (AFA) has been re-formed.
And to go with its new lease of life, the local AFA are looking for any new members interested in joining up.
RELATED: Anzac Day ceremony in Taree
The organisation, which links former and serving RAAF personnel, ceased operations in 2015 after numbers dropped below the mandatory minimum requirement for the association.
However, since then a strong push instigated by vice president, Dr Wade King has seen their numbers increase to a level now viable with AFA protocols.
The group made its first public appearance in recent years on Anzac Day, taking part in the Wingham march.
"That was the first representation of our association for many years," AFA Manning River member, Tony Ryan said.
"We did march behind our banner in Wingham, because most of us are also members, or have association with, the Wingham RSL Sub-branch."
That the AFA members had a banner to march behind can be credited largely to the 317 (City of Taree) Squadron Australian Air Force Cadets' flight lieutenant and executive officer, Laurie Easter, who had ensured the preservation of the banner during the AFA's period of inactivity.
With the branch again operating, there is a strong desire to expand its numbers, and as such, it is calling on all interested parties to become involved. As Tony Ryan says, it provides a great community for RAAF members to get together and share common interests.
"The primary goal is to provide a means by which serving and former members can gather, to have the camaraderie that that can bring," Tony said.
"It's basically a fellowship organisation as much as anything else."
Anyone interested can contact the Manning River AFA via email at jacintabryan1@gmail.com or by phone on 0402 646 118
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.