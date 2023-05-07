Manning River Times
Narnia to begin second campaign for Shailer stable

By Greg Prichard
May 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Aaron Bulloch will ride Narnia for Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer at Taree on Monday.
Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer says former expensive yearling Narnia, about to begin his second campaign for the stable at the Taree races on Monday, has matured during a break and is looking much more like the horse they believe he can be.

