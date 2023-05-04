Manning River Times
Bridge to Beach ski race return for a second year

May 5 2023 - 3:30am
PERFECT weather conditions should ensure a new race record is set in Sunday's Bridge to Beach water ski race from Taree to Harrington and return.

