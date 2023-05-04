PERFECT weather conditions should ensure a new race record is set in Sunday's Bridge to Beach water ski race from Taree to Harrington and return.
The inaugural race was conducted last October when the outright winner was the team of TR Marine. Queenslander Ian Tricker was the driver with Nathan Miller (NSW) the observer. Skiers were Victorians Jake Ellery and Jack Stevens. TR finished the almost 100km race in a blistering time of 36 minutes 22.11 seconds. That is an average speed of 166kms per hour.
"The course from Taree to Harrington and back twice is just awesome,'' Ski Racing NSW vice chair Kelly Lindsell said.
"The river is wide with sweeping turns and its not often we have the opportunity to race in beautiful crystal clear waters.''
So who will win this year? Will it be Supernova, Superman, Brimstone, Doindough, Noizeworks or the Mistress?
Will they break the record and set an even faster time to beat for the 2024 race? With a perfect weekend of weather in store, it's anyone's race.
A total of 19 classes will be involved in the team challenge on Saturday morning. Each skier attacks the short course from Taree to Ghinni Ghinni and back and the times of each team's two skiers are then added together, with the fastest combined time taking pole position for the main race on Sunday.
In addition to this, on the Saturday afternoon, under 10s, novice and disabled classes get their chance on the water. They are followed by veteran skiers and one of the favourite races on the program, the parents and partners class. Saturday finishes up with social classes.
"Don't be confused by the term 'social', as there is nothing 'social' about this type of racing,'' Kelly said.
"The skiing is done on a ski that is much shorter and smaller than our usual race skis. These are often referred to as 'silly sticks' and those who race on them definitely have a fair bit of courage, reaching quite high speeds.''
Racing is sure to be very competitive with podium spots on the line.
"There really isn't a place on the river that won't offer spectators a great experience,'' Kelly added.
"For those interested, come down to the Manning River Rowing Club, take a look at the boats and the gear up close. The Salvos will be there to keep us all well fed, along with a coffee van and some other fare.''
The Board of Ski Racing NSW has been working hard to ensure that this great new race has a home in the national ski racing calendar.
"We are pleased to announce that each year it will be held four weeks after Easter,'' Kelly said.
"This is exciting news for us all and should bring economic benefits for the community for years to come. Even now, almost every accommodation provider is basically booked out this weekend.''
