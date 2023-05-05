Manning River Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wingham captain-coach on On The Bench

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Collins wearing a retro Balmain jumper with On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge,
Mitch Collins wearing a retro Balmain jumper with On The Bench regulars Mick McDonald and former Balmain Tiger Gary Bridge,

THE newest member of Wingham Rugby League 100 club, first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins is the guest on today's On The Bench segment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.