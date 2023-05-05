THE newest member of Wingham Rugby League 100 club, first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins is the guest on today's On The Bench segment.
Collins joined his grandfather, Kingsley 'Dooley' Collins and dad, Paul 'Cracker' Collins in the elite group when he chalked up his century of game last Sunday against Forster-Tuncurry.
He joins On The Bench regulars Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald as they discussed the state of Group Three football after the opening round last weekend. Wingham meets Old Bar Pirates at Old Bar on Saturday in the match of the round.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
