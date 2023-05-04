10 valuable degrees for the digital age

Here are 10 of the most valuable degrees for the digital age. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Times are changing fast; some would say too fast. It somehow feels like we've always lived in an age of advanced technology, even though almost no one had a mobile phone as recently as 30 years ago.



Of course, the word "advanced" is relative. What seemed advanced in 1970 seems almost primitive to our modern sensibilities. Likewise, what seems advanced in 2023 will be utterly banal a couple generations from now.

The rapid evolution of technology presents as many challenges as it does opportunities. It also has the effect of changing, quite dramatically, the educational landscape. At all levels, curricula are being adjusted and updated to keep pace with modern progress. At the university level, incoming students face the imposing task of selecting a major program of study that promises to be relevant 20, 30, even 40 years from now.

In this article we list 10 of the most valuable degrees for the digital age. Needless to say, what's suitable for one person will not necessarily be suitable for another. We've tried to sufficiently vary the list to cover a number of different academic disciplines and required skills sets. Nevertheless, most of them involve-you guessed it-hands on engagement with technology.

Social media marketing

Social media is everywhere. Over the past 20 years, it has not so subtly established itself as a central aspect of our daily lives. Indeed, many people quite literally record and document their day to day experiences on social media. And it's just as significant in the professional realm. Most successful modern businesses use social media for numerous purposes, most notably marketing.

Without a doubt, a diploma in social media marketing is extremely practical for the digital age.

Digital media

All media, not just social, has gone digital. Everything is online: newspapers, music, films, television, literature, art, you name it. Media companies are even beginning to eliminate analog versions of their products, as evinced by Netflix's decision to discontinue its DVD rental service. A bachelor of digital media is sure to remain relevant well into the future.

Biomedical engineering

A degree in biomedical engineering is applicable in a variety of medical contexts, namely manufacturing, development, and research. Biomedical engineers make use of modern technology to produce medical devices and other healthcare solutions. The pay is good and the work is rewarding.

Cybersecurity

The importance of cybersecurity is reflected by the abundance of news stories about breaches in digital security by nefarious actors. Entities of all kinds, from governments to NGOs to corporations, require advanced cybersecurity. It was reported recently that the Australian government is forming a separate agency dedicated to cybersecurity, such is its importance. By studying this subject you'll be obliged to learn general skills related to information technology, which are broadly useful in the professional world.

Journalism

As long as human civilisation exists, there will be a need for journalists. They're absolutely essential if we want to understand the world in which we live. Journalism has changed a lot in the digital age (physical newspapers are all but extinct), but the nature of the job remains the same: investigating and reporting on the most important and interesting events of our time. Tech journalism is a burgeoning segment within the field.

Health information technology

As the name indicates, health information technology (aka health informatics) combines the fields of healthcare and information technology. The job involves exploiting technology systems to analyse healthcare and medicine from various angles for the purpose of improving diagnostics, treatments, and outcomes.

Information systems

This major centres on information systems and how they're deployed in the real world. You'll learn about hardware as well as software information systems; you'll also learn how to analyse data. Professionals in this field-e.g. database administrators and systems analysts-earn very good money.

Game design

This relatively new major equips students with the technological know-how to design and develop video games. Gaming is a continuously expanding industry which is being revolutionised by virtual reality technology. People who major in game design study useful skills such as software development and coding.

Applied mathematics

People with applied mathematics degrees have several career avenues open to them. The operative word here is "applied"; the major prepares you to apply mathematics to real world settings, as opposed to purely academic or theoretical ones. Examples include economics, finance, industrial manufacturing, engineering, and data analytics.

Chemical engineering