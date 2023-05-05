Craftspeople from throughout the Manning will be selling one off individual pieces that have been made with love and dedication at the Manning Made Artisan Fair this weekend, May 6-7.
Visitors to the event can watch the creation of individual items and will be able to participate in a range of activities which will leave them going home with their own unique piece of work.
Among those who will be participating in this year's craft exposition are Lorraine Saunders and family with their exquisite work showcasing the art of our First Nations' people. Fantastic wood carving will also be on display and you will be able to see the creator in action.
Also there, once again, is Marilyn Rutledge, who is well known in the district for her felted creations and her use of native foliage to eco print clothing, bags and books.
Visitors to the exposition will be able to indulge in tasty food including quiche, salads and slices and drinks will be available for purchase.
This year's raffle will reward the lucky winner with a hand spun and knitted blanket or a hand woven scarf.
Mother's Day is just around the corner so this will provide a fabulous opportunity to purchase that special article to demonstrate your love and affection.
Manning Made will open from 10am until 4pm Saturday, May 6 and 10am to 3pm on Sunday, May 7 at the PCYC in Commerce Street, Taree.
