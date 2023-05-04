Man arrested and charged over Anzac Day 'glassing' incident

A man has been arrested overnight in relation to an assault on Anzac Day that resulted in a man being glassed.
A 22 year-old man has been charged with reckless wounding in relation to the incident that took place at the Lakeside Tavern in Foster on April 25.
The man has been released on bail to appear at Forster Local Court on June 15.
