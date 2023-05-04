Wingham Library will be closed on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 in preparation for work on its facade.
The temporary closure will allow for the establishment of scaffolding, MidCoast Council's manager of libraries and community services, Alex Mills said.
"The works we're undertaking in this heritage intervention include a fresh coat of paint, replacement of the bullnose roofing at the top-front elevation, fixing problems with the flashing on the existing skillion top roof, and fixing or replacing some window sills."
The colours and materials used for the restoration will be in keeping with the heritage character of the building.
The library will remain open throughout works, aside from the two-day temporary closure at the beginning and a possible two-day closure at completion to allow for removal of the scaffolding.
The improvements will take about eight weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Council is working with affected with businesses and organisations in the vicinity to reduce the impact of these works.
