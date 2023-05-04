Manning River Times
Wingham Library facade upgraded

May 5 2023 - 9:00am
Wingham Library will receive a fresh coat of paint and its roof will be repaired. Picture supplied
Wingham Library will be closed on Monday, May 9 and Tuesday, May 10 in preparation for work on its facade.

