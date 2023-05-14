The Bonnie Wingham Highland Fair and Games returns to Wingham Central Park bringing with it all things Scottish.
To be held Saturday, June 3 starting at 9am, this year's program includes mass pipe bands, highland dancing, the Highland Rose Jacobite Re-enactment Group plus games such as tug-a-war, caber tossing, haggis throwing and the kilted dash.
The Clan of Honour this year is Clan Donnachaidh.
There will be food and drink outlets, clan and craft stalls, providing a fun day for all.
Entry fee will be $2 per adult.
The Sunday Scottish Concert will be held on the following day, Sunday, June 4 at the Wingham Catholic Church on Farquhar Street, between 2pm and 4pm.
Entry fee is $10 per adult and afternoon tea will be provided via a gold coin donation. Come along for an enjoyable afternoon of music.
