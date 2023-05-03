One of the worst stretches of road in Taree is about to receive some attention.
MidCoast Council will begin the upgrade of Railway Street in mid May, weather permitting.
Work will start at the intersection of High Street and continue for 170 metres along Railway Street. It should take about three months to complete.
The road will be closed, with detours in place but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles.
The work will improve drainage and provide a smoother surface for road users, MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said.
Road users travelling in the vicinity of Railway Street and High Street, Taree, are encouraged to allow extra travel time for the duration of works.
