Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Railway street in Taree to undergo maintenance beginning mid May

Updated May 4 2023 - 9:29am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council's Executive Manager Transport and Engineering, Peter Gesling said the works will improve drainage and provide a smoother surface for road users. Photo supplied.
MidCoast Council's Executive Manager Transport and Engineering, Peter Gesling said the works will improve drainage and provide a smoother surface for road users. Photo supplied.

One of the worst stretches of road in Taree is about to receive some attention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.