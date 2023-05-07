Rocket, the orphaned brush-tailed rock wallaby, has turned six months old and is "rocking it to the top" according to his dedicated carer, Aussie Ark operations manager Dean Reid.
"I became surrogate dad to Rocket when he was abandoned by his mum a month ago," Mr Reid said.
"He was naturally vulnerable and spent all his time curled up in his pouch. The main time I interacted with him was during bottle feeds, and he was very timid."
But, his progress has been spectacular. Thanks to round-the-clock care the little joey is now hopping out of his pouch, nibbling grass...and even bouncing on the furniture!
"After his last feed at 10pm I let him jump around the couch!" Mr Reid said.
"It's a great way for him to strengthen his legs and work on his balance and is essential training for his natural environment."
Wild brush-tailed rock wallabies choose to live in rocky outcrops and escarpments, which scatter like islands along the Great Dividing Range.
Heavily impacted by habitat loss, fire and feral predation, the species is listed as endangered.
So Rocket is a very precious addition to the organisation. He's genetically important for Aussie Ark's breeding program and helping save his kind from extinction.
"Rocket is a real symbol of hope," Mr Reid said. "And sooooo cute!"
Like all hand-raised animals at Aussie Ark, Rocket will be transitioned step by step into a wild existence at the Ark. For Rocket this means future release, a girlfriend one day, and a chance to make his own joeys. Aussie Ark will share this extraordinary journey over the next six months, one leap at a time.
Aussie Ark is calling on the public to engage in Rocket's journey and help raise him. The best way to do this is donate at aussieark.org.au. Hop to it!
