TAREE City's young talent time will be on show in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League clash against defending premiers Port City at Port Macquarie.
The Bulls had four members of last season's under 18 squad in first grade for the season opener against Macleay Valley at Kempsey last weekend - Charlie Dignam, Levi Doran, Blair Hamilton and Nav Willett.
Willett played extensively in first grade last season, but the others were all debutants. Dignam, who came off the bench to play hooker, and Hamilton in particular were impressive.
"I'd say they'll all be right this weekend,'' club president Nigel Wallis said.
However, the Bulls are resigned to being without big prop Josh Northam for three to six weeks. Northam, who has endured a tough run with injury in the last few years, will have scans on an abductor muscle he strained in the loss to the Mustangs last weekend.
Captain-coach Christian Hazard was also due to have scans on his troublesome knee.
The Bulls will check the fitness of centre Ash Hazard after he was a late withdrawal last week due to a hamstring strain. It'll be a big day for the family if they are all are fit to play, with the Taree City Hazards lining up against their brother, Port City halfback Jake Hazard.
Port City started their premiership defence with a 28-0 shutout of Port Macquarie Sharks in the first round. The Bulls went down to Macleay 34-18.
The Bulls hope to play their first game at home on May 13 against Forster-Tuncurry. The club is in the process of installing new goal posts.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.