Taree Quota Club is once again holding their annual Biggest Morning Tea in aid of the Cancer Council.
The event, to be held at St John's Memorial Hall on Thursday, May 25 will run from 10am to 3pm, so guests cam go at a time convenient to them.
Lilian Else has been a member of Quota for more than 40 years and since the age of nine has been creating the most exquisite handcrafted embroidery and fine crochet work.
Quota will be showcasing this amazing work at an exhibition to coincide with the Biggest Morning Tea at St John's Hall.
Lilian has generously agreed to part with some of her most treasured pieces and all proceeds from the sale of those items, together with the profits from the morning and afternoon tea, will go to aid the work of the Cancer Council.
Janenne Towers, Taree Quota Club president, invites everyone who is interested in seeing examples of these time honoured crafts to come along and see some of the best available.
"Sadly, this artform is passing into history and this may be one of the last opportunities to see such a wide range of first class work, much less own a piece of history," a Quota spokesperson said.
Tickets for morning or afternoon tea and entry to the exhibition is $25. Tickets are available from Dan's Fashions in Manning Street and from Margaret's Underfashions in Pulteney Arcade.
For those who just want to see the exhibit, Quota is suggesting a gold coin donation.
St John's Memorial Hall is in Victoria Street, Taree.
