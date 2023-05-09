Manning River Times
Taree Quota Club to hold Biggest Morning Tea in aid of the Cancer Council.

May 9 2023 - 10:00am
Morning or afternoon, Taree Quota Club's Biggest Morning Day is nearly an all day affair. Picture Shutterstock
Taree Quota Club is once again holding their annual Biggest Morning Tea in aid of the Cancer Council.

