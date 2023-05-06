THE Northern NSW Women's Premier League football season is eight games old and the ladder makes grim reading for the rookie Mid Coast side.
They sit in seventh place with just one win - over last placed Warners Bay.
There are 13 matches remaining and the Middies won't be around for the semi-finals.
However, captain-coach Emma Stanbury, a former A-League midfielder who took on the job this season, says there have been plenty of positives for her squad, which is by far the youngest in the competition. Stanbury insists that playing out the 90 minutes is the biggest problem.
"For half the game they're where I want them to be,'' she said.
"It's a matter of getting them there for the full 90 minutes. I said from the beginning it's a process and we've shown multiple times that we can match it with the others.
"Other teams have the edge on us with experience and that usually tells in the second half. When we get that bit of experience it'll make a huge difference. We've shown we have the makings of a bloody good side.''
The Middies return to the Zone Field at Taree on Sunday for the first time since April 2, having played three successive matches in Newcastle.
That good news is tempered by the fact they meet co-competition leader Broadmeadow Magic. Stanbury said her squad is getting closer to full strength.
Fill-in keeper Caitlin Horwood was among Mid Coast's best in the 7-1 loss to Adamstown Rosebuds last weekend.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
