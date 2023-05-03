Taree's Ruprecht Park temporarily closed due to sewer main leak

Taree's Ruprecht Park has been closed until further notice after a leak was discovered in a sewer main at the site.
The leak was found late Tuesday afternoon, May 2, when concerns about odour were reported to MidCoast Council. Council staff responded quickly by setting up temporary fencing around the affected area to restrict public access.
The leak occurred from a sewer manhole.
Staff returned this morning to fence off a larger area of the park as a further precaution, including the adjacent children's playground.
Council's director of infrastructure and engineering services, Rob Scott, said while the sewer main was yet to be repaired, council had adjusted sewage flows to ensure the manhole was no longer leaking.
"Over the coming days we'll fix the leak and undertake further investigations to determine its cause," Mr Scott said.
"We'll also be working closely with the NSW Environment Protection Authority and NSW Health to ensure the risks are properly addressed.
"While we can't always prevent blockages or main breaks occurring in our sewer network, we'll always act quickly to protect public health.
"The good news is the leak hasn't moved into the stormwater system or impacted any waterways, and once it's fixed, we'll be able to disinfect the area and restore the park to its original condition."
Mr Scott urged people to avoid the park until this work was complete.
Council will notify the public once the park has been reopened.
