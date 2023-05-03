Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree's Ruprecht Park temporarily closed due to sewer main leak

Updated May 3 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruprecht Park has been closed until further notice. Picture supplied
Ruprecht Park has been closed until further notice. Picture supplied

Taree's Ruprecht Park has been closed until further notice after a leak was discovered in a sewer main at the site.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.