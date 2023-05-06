Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Gloucester Rotary to lead convoy to Moonan Flat and back

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The drive will cross the Barrington Tops so organisers advice is to bring something warm to cover up. File photo.
The drive will cross the Barrington Tops so organisers advice is to bring something warm to cover up. File photo.

Gloucester Rotary Club is preparing to venture along the road less travelled with a day trip to Moonan Flat and they're inviting anyone interested to come along.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.