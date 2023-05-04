Wingham Beef Week is back in 2023 for the 36th year and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before, organisers say.
Wingham Beef Week brings together school students, commercial and hobby beef producers, young beef cattle enthusiasts and beef industry experts from all sectors of the production process, for a week of education, competition and interaction.
Running from May 8 to 12, Wingham Beef Week will offer students across the local district and further afield a range of activities and events that will highlight the importance of the beef industry.
Events include a led and unled steer, paraders, heifer and carcass competitions.
The education afternoon on Wednesday, May 10, will provide a range of speakers showcasing career pathways in the industry and practical beef breeding essentials.
"Over 180 head of cattle have been entered for the event this year, the most entries on record," Wingham Beef Week president Merv Presland said.
"This year promises to be the biggest year ever, with record entries and a large cohort of school students who have entered the many competitions on offer."
"We are pleased to continue providing this much anticipated event for the local community. Nowhere else can students tour a working facility to see a full production line."
"A very special thanks to NH Foods and Wingham Beef Exports for their continued support for this year's event, providing access to the facility for students to receive a full paddock to plate experience.
"The Wingham Beef Week Committee is excited to welcome visitors from near and far to this year's event."
For more information about Wingham Beef Week 2023, including a full schedule of events, please visit the event website at www.winghambeefweek.com.au.
