LOWER North Coast Rugby Union director Steve Rees is enthusiastic about this year's competition.
There are five teams in the men's competition and the same number in the women's 10s. Both kicked off last weekend.
Old Bar Clams will play in the men's premiership but don't have a women's side. However, their spot it taken by Gloucester women. The Cockies don't have a men's team.
This is a far cry from 2022 when both competitions limped through with only three teams - and Forster Tuncurry men barely had a pulse through a lack of players. Old Bar and Wauchope have returned to the men's fold this year, while Forster Tuncurry has a women's team for the first time in a number of seasons.
"I think we're in for a great year,'' Rees said.
"Look at the first round results - Wallamba only beat Old Bar 13-0 while it close at Wauchope, with Wauchope winning 12-0 over Forster.
However, both women's games were one-sided with Gloucester and Forster big winners.
The Clams have endured more than a decade of despair - in and out of the competition due to a lack of players and when they have fielded a team they were usually on the end of savage beatings.
Lack of a goal kicker was their main problem against Wallamba - the defending premiers. Both sides scored two tries, but the Clams couldn't buy a goal from three attempts. Despite this they led for much of the game. Captain Phil Koch admitted goal kicking is one area they have to improve.
The Clams have been bolstered by a number of Pacific Island players now working at the Wingham Beef Exports. Last Saturday they had a full bench of reserves.
Manning Ratz make their debut on Saturday when they head to the Peter Barclay Field at Tuncurry to tackle the Dolphins, another side that has enjoyed an influx of players. Rees is also the Ratz president, with his brother, Dave, the captain-coach.
"I think Dave's going to have a great year,'' he said.
"He'd dropped weight and he's keen to finish coaching with a bang.''
However, he added that numbers have fluctuated at training and that has been frustrating.
"Getting everyone there at the same time has been difficult, but hopefully that'll change now we've started to play.''
There won't be too many changes to the personnel. Top forward Sam Hartnett has retired to concentrate on his work and he's the biggest loss.
"We have a new winger, Ben Noar, and he looks the goods,'' Rees said.
He added that Reece Holden will probably start the season at fullback.
"He can control the game from there,'' Rees explained.
Wallamba will be at home for a second week, this time against Forster Tuncurry with the Clams/Gloucester having the bye.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
