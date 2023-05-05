OLD Bar's coaching staff will consider having a kick off to determine who has the goal kicking duties in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League match of the day against Wingham at Old Bar.
Converting four points into six proved a problem for the Pirates in the season's opening game against Wauchope last week. While it didn't matter so much in that game, given Old Bar led 30-0 at halftime and won 34-4, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said lack of a consistent goal kicker is 'a concern'.
"Goal kicking probably cost us 10 points the other day,'' Henry said.
"Someone really needs to take control of it... it'll probably be one of the outside backs, but we might have an old fashioned kick off at training to see who has the job.''
Utility player Zac Butler, a newcomer this year, looked to be Old Bar's best option against the Blues, however, he started the game from the bench and at this stage of the season won't be an 80 minute player.
The Pirates will also give fullback Taye Cochrane until game day to determine if he plays. Cochrane limped off the field midway through the second half after injuring an ankle against Wauchope. Henry said the injury has improved, but this early in the year they won't be risking the match winning custodian.
"If Taye plays before he's ready he could do more damage. We don't want that,'' Henry said.
Henry said an 80 minute effort will be required against the Tigers, unlike last weekend's performance.
"The opposition will be stronger this weekend,'' he said.
"Any lapses this weekend like we had against Wauchope will likely cost us more than just four points.''
The Pirates will also welcome utility player James Handford back this weekend.
"He's a massive in for us and will slot into the forwards somewhere. I'm not sure whether it will be on the edge or in the middle,'' Henry said.
"He might even start yet.''
Handford was a key player in Old Bar's march to the grand final last year. He can also play in the centres if required, although, given Old Bar's backline resources this season, that would appear to be unlikely.
There was a big crowd on hand for last weekend's game against Wauchope at Old Bar and reportedly an even more sizeable turnout at Wingham, which augers will for Saturday's fixture. Both sides were strong first round winners as well.
"Historically Wingham and Old Bar games draw big crowds,'' Henry said.
"Wingham will travel as well, so there should be a big crowd at The Graveyard (Old Bar Reserve). Everyone's looking forward to it.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
