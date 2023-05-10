Manning River Times
Our Business

Midcoast Hearing named champion health improvement service

May 11 2023 - 4:30am
Champion small business: Naomi Richards and Kaitlyn Blanch from MidCoast Hearing with the award and medal. Picture by Scott Calvin
Midcoast Hearing from Taree has been named Champion Health Improvement Services at the anniversary of the 25th Australian Small Business Champion awards ceremony.

