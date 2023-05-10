Midcoast Hearing from Taree has been named Champion Health Improvement Services at the anniversary of the 25th Australian Small Business Champion awards ceremony.
The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is the only national recognition program for Australian small businesses.
The program aims to highlight extraordinary people and acknowledge outstanding Australian small businesses.
The Champion Awards continues to shine a spotlight on the high standard of excellence seen throughout the small business sector across the nation.
"The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a way to recognise the efforts of small businesspeople whose efforts contribute to the prosperity and vitality of communities across Australia," Steve Loe, managing director of Precedent Productions, and founder of the award, said.
"After 25 years of celebrating outstanding small businesses, I am in awe of the continued resilience and creativity small business owners across Australia continue to display.".
Representatives of Midcoast Hearing received an award statuette, a limited edition 25th anniversary commemorative coin and certificate, as well as national recognition for their efforts as an industry leader.
In addition, having their passion, dedication, commitment, and hard work celebrated amongst their peers was an experience they will treasure for many years to come. Small businesses from across Australia delivered an unprecedented array of entries, with winners representing a broad cross section of industries from all states and territories.
The awards ceremony was held at The Star Sydney, with more than 1000 guests in attendance.
Awards partners are Nine Plus, NOVA Employment, CUB - Club of United Business, Xcllusive Business Sales, Castaway Forecasting and Big Clean. The Australian Small Business Champion Awards have been managed by Precedent Productions, a small business in its own right since their inception in 1999.
