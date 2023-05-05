TIM and Matt Bridge have had plenty of luck with injuries in the past couple of rugby league seasons... unfortunately most of it's been bad.
Matt is making a comeback this year. His run of misfortune started in the 2020 rugby union grand final when he played fullback for the Manning Ratz as there was no Group Three competition due to the pandemic.
He ruptured his ACL in the grand final win and the resulting reconstruction surgery saw him miss the 2021 league season. He played just two games in 2022 before rupturing a pectoral muscle and that sidelined for the rest of the campaign.
Tim returned to the Tigers this season after a stint in Newcastle with Kurri. He partnered his brother in the centres last week for the opening game against Forster-Tuncurry. However, he sustained an ankle injury in the first half, was replaced and didn't return.
"It's not good news,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins reports.
"He's done ligaments.
"We're looking at 8-10 weeks and he'll possibly have to undergo surgery.''
Collins added that Bridge was in good touch before sustaining the injury.
Looking for a positive, Collins said at least it's early in the season and the Tigers will get Bridge back well before the semi-finals start.
JJ Gibson will take Bridge's place in the centres for Saturday's match of the round against Old Bar at Old Bar. Gibson made his own comeback to football last Sunday in reserve grade. He hadn't played since badly smashing his leg playing for Wingham in 2021.
"JJ's been training well and he got through reserve grade last week alright. He'll be fine,'' Collins said.
"And we do have a bit of depth in the backs this year.''
The Tigers will also be without prop Nate Campbell (Achilles) and winger Ron Uhila (unavailable). Neither played in the 52-4 hammering of the Hawks.
It was a standout game for brothers Harry and Fletcher Lewis. Harry at five-eighth finished with two tries, while Fletcher on the wing grabbed a hat-trick.
Wingham fielded three sets of brothers in first grade last week - the Lewises, Mullens and Bridges.
Collins appreciates that Old Bar will present a bigger challenge than the Hawks, especially at Old Bar.
"This will give us a good sight of where we're at,'' Collins said.
"That's why it's good to meet them this early in the year.''
In other games Forster-Tuncurry and Port Sharks meet at Tuncurry on Sunday while Wauchope hosts Macleay Valley, also on Sunday.
