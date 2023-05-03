Today, Wednesday, May 3, is Wild Koala Day.
To help address the marsupial's declining numbers MidCoast Council is offering free seedlings for planting on private properties.
"By planting more of the right kind of trees on the Mid Coast, we can all play a part in ensuring the future of our koalas," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"There are 440 trees available across five locations. Trees will be available until stocks last."
Collection points for free seedlings are at:
Simply drop into a collection centre and take the stock you are interested in.
Meanwhile members of the community are being asked to think about how they can help protect these much loved Australian marsupials and their habitats.
"Koalas need safe spaces in the environment to live, breed and move," Mr Tuckerman said.
"Koalas use a small variety of eucalypt types for most of their diet.
"Conserving koalas requires protecting and improving existing habitat and increasing habitat through new tree plantings.
"The efforts of private landholders are very important for koala conservation.
"Council is keen to partner with landholders to support koala protection and recovery actions."
The NSW Government adopted the new Koala Strategy which aims to double the koala population by 2050 and has committed more than $193 million in funding to meet this goal.
MidCoast Council has entered into a four-year regional partnership with the NSW Government and is working to provide more habitat for koalas, support local community action, improve koala safety and health, and build local knowledge to improve koala conservation.
For more information visit https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/koala-safe-spaces-program and www.wildkoaladay.com.au.
