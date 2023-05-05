MANNING BMX racer Ryan Honner from Wingham can't wait until September.
That's when the 11-year-old from Wingham will head to the Lake Macquarie track, hoping to qualify for the national Mighty 11s team to compete in New Zealand later in the year in a Trans Tasman Challenge.
To gain a place in the side Ryan will have to place in the top four riders in the trials.
"Lake Macquarie isn't my favourite track,'' Ryan said.
"But I'm going to train hard and hopefully it works out.''
Ryan has just returned from a successful campaign at the ACT titles while he is currently contesting the NSW series.
He is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
At the ACT titles in Canberra Ryan finished with three third placings against riders from the ACT and NSW.
"I was pretty happy with that,'' he said.
Other than the Mighty 11s trials, Ryan's main focus is the NSW series. This continues at Maitland on Sunday where he's hoping to build on a promising start in the opening two rounds.
"Maitland is one of my favourite tracks as well,'' he said.
There's a NSW series round every month, with the event starting at Castle Hill in February.
"I did all the rounds last year except one when I had COVID,'' he said.
In 2022 he finished 10th in the under 10s in the series. He's currently in sixth place.
Ryan is coached by the Bathurst-based Adam Carey who, among other things, has been the head coach for BMX in Thailand.
"He's coached Olympians,'' Ryan said.
Ryan sends him videos of his training and competition and the pair consult fairly regularly.
A come and try day conducted by the Manning BMX club was the catalyst to Ryan taking on the sport.
"I had my first try and I just loved it,'' he said.
"I had $100 saved up from my birthday money and I bought a bike straight away. That was three years and two months ago and I've been going every since.''
Like everything COVID did play havoc. However, Ryan's hoping for an uninterrupted year competing and training with the club and in the State series.
"Every Wednesday we do clubbies at our BMX track,'' he said.
"It was on Fridays, but we've swapped to Wednesday and it's going good.''
Ryan previously played rugby league, but now concentrates on BMX. He does still play football at school.
So, what's the attraction of BMX?
"The ruthless riding,'' Ryan answered.
"And meeting other riders.''
One day Ryan hopes to ride at the Olympics and also turn professional.
"That's my dream,'' he said.
