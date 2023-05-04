WORLD championship triathlon races, either the ironman or half ironman variety, have taken Richard Sewell to Hawaii and Utah in the last 25 years.
However, he isn't interested in going to Finland this year for the World half ironman. Sewell will start in the 50-54 years division at Sunday's Australian 70.3 (half ironman) championship in Port Macquarie. This is a qualifying event for the world titles.
Last year he qualified - albeit due to others dropping out - for the world championship in Utah. His daughter, Emma, won the 18-24 years division at Port so was also in the Australian team at Utah. Emma - a finalist in the Manning River Times (Ken McDonald Memorial) Sportstar of the Year for 2022 - was competing at national/international level for the first time.
"The world championship is in Finland this year,'' Richard Sewell said.
"I'm not too interested in going if I qualify. The 2024 race is in New Zealand and that's going to be hotly contested, so I'm looking more to that.''
Sewell has a mantra of 'never say never' when it comes to triathlon, so if he blitzes the course on Sunday he may have a rethink. However, he thinks it would take an extraordinary performance to change his mind. Instead he'll go to Port to enjoy the race.
"If I can do a similar time to last year, around the five hour mark, I'll be happy,'' he said.
"I think it'll take 4.50 to 4.55 to qualify.''
He had a relatively light workload with triathlons in the 2022/23 season, contesting races with the Forster Tri Club - including the finale 'The Keith' named in memory of club great Keith Pearce, last Sunday.
"I haven't been outside the area to compete, but in saying that, I'm happy with my preparation,'' he said.
He's finished 11 ironman triathlons (3.8km swim, 180km bike, 42.2km marathon), six in Australia and five in the world championship in Hawaii.
He hasn't tackled one since coming off his bike in a training ride near Coolongolook in 2015, where the resulting serious injuries nearly finished his racing career. Sewell is contemplating an ironman return, but estimates it'll be 18 months to two years away.
"There's plenty of time,'' he said with a smile.
Emma will interrupt a trip around Australia to be in the crowd for Sunday's race. She's currently in Western Australia but returns home to run in the Ultra Trail Australia (UTA) race in the Blue Mountains next weekend
"Emma thought about entering the 70.3, but she wasn't sure if she'd get here in time or if she'd done enough training. I'd say she'll have itchy feet watching,'' her dad said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
