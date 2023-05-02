NSW Police have confirmed a man in his eighties has died in a crash at the notorious Houston Mitchell Drive and Pacific Highway intersection, south of Port Macquarie.
About 3.20pm Tuesday, May 2, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Lake Innes following reports two vehicles had collided.
A male driver, believed to be aged in his 80s, was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.
A female driver of the second vehicle, also believed to be aged in her 80s, was treated at the scene before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
NSW Ambulance said she suffered chest and leg injuries in the crash.
Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District have established a crime scene and commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision.
Diversions are still in place with motorists urged to avoid the area, exercise caution and to expect delays.
The southbound lanes of the Pacific Highway between Ocean Drive and Houston Mitchell Drive are closed.
A northbound right turn lane is also closed.
There is also no northbound access to Houston Mitchell Drive, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Southbound motorists are being diverted via Houston Mitchell Drive and Ocean Drive to rejoin the Pacific Highway at Kew.
This route is suitable for all vehicles excluding B-Doubles.
Police and Transport for NSW are at the scene.
Ongoing police investigations are expected to take some time.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.
