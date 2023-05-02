LUCY Green from Taree has been selected in the NSW Country under 19 women's rugby league team to play City at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.
Green has been named in the halves. She played for Newcastle Knights in the recently completed Tarsha Gale Cup, where the Knights bowed out in the final.
She is now studying at Newcastle University after completing her HSC last year at St Clare's High School in Taree.
The Harvey Norman under 17s Country and City women's teams consist of players from the Lisa Fiaola Cup while the Harvey Norman under 19s women's Country and City teams are made up of players from the Harvey Norman Tarsha Gale Cup.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
