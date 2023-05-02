Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lucy Green to tackle City with Country under 19s

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated May 2 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Green has been named in the Country under 19 side to play City on Sunday.
Lucy Green has been named in the Country under 19 side to play City on Sunday.

LUCY Green from Taree has been selected in the NSW Country under 19 women's rugby league team to play City at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.