Two winners for Taree trainer on Gloucester Cup day

By Greg Prichard
May 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Glen Milligan had two winners at Taree on Gloucester Cup day
Glen Milligan had his best day so far this year at Taree on Monday, training two winners - including one that was racing first-up after six months and started at the big odds of $41 - and almost landing a treble.

