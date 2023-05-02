Glen Milligan had his best day so far this year at Taree on Monday, training two winners - including one that was racing first-up after six months and started at the big odds of $41 - and almost landing a treble.
Milligan opened the meeting at his home track with Bear's A Star finishing a half-length second in the Johnson & Mongan Country Boosted Maiden Handicap over 1000 metres and things just got better for him from there.
Lion Class, having her first run since November 10, won race two - the Hogan Plumbing Group Class 1 Handicap over 1000 metres - with ease despite getting a bump soon after straightening.
The three-year-old gelding eased in the betting from $26 to $51 before eventually starting at $41.
"We thought he'd go well," Milligan said. "He'd been working all right and we were happy with him. It was just a case of whether after so long out he might just come up one run short of actually winning.
"He's got ability, but he's got a few issues with the way he races. The other horses related to him that I've trained are similar - they're all a bit wayward and run about, they just take a long time to click.
"But he did the job and the hot speed certainly helped him. They went a bit silly in front, which we thought might happen, and the two-kilo claim for Zac Wadick helped as well."
Milligan's second winner came in race six - the Gloucester Cup Benchmark 66 Handicap over 1400 metres - when That's Molly produced further evidence of her liking for her home track.
The four-year-old mare was behind a wall of horses entering the straight, but a gap soon opened and apprentice Wadick expertly drove her through it to score.
That's Molly has won at two of her of her last three starts and all three of her career wins have come at Taree.
"I'm going to take her to Scone for the TAB Highway at their stand-alone meeting on Saturday week," Milligan said. "It's a Class 3 over 1600 metres, which would suit her. She mightn't be good enough for that level, but I've got to give her the chance."
Wadick continued his development as an apprentice by riding both of Milligan's winners and as well as his double on the day he had two seconds.
During the period from March 25 onwards, Wadick has had 38 rides for eight winners at an impressive strike-rate of 21 per cent.
Milligan had six runners on the day and none of them finished worse than fifth.
KEEN followers of trainer Kris Lees who are always well aware of his excellent record at Taree had to wait until the last race at Monday's meeting before they could support one of his runners - but it was well worth the wait.
The Newcastle trainer's only two starters at the meeting were both in the Saxbys Soft Drink Maiden Plate over 1400 metres and they finished at opposite ends of the field.
But the right horse won as far as punters were concerned, with the Lees-trained Snapoutofit scoring as the $5 favourite at its first race start.
The other Lees runner, $13 chance Flamebeau, finished 12th in the 14-horse field.
Jockey Darryl McLellan had Snapoutofit prominent in the run in fourth place and the four-year-old mare was up for the fight in the straight, knuckling down to win by a half-length in a driving finish.
"That was a good, tough win," Lees said. "We thought she was ready to go and it's always satisfying when they live up to expectations."
Lees, the leading provincial-based trainer in NSW, has 2489 career wins and after his home track (392 wins) and Scone (214), Taree comes in third among tracks where he has had most of his wins, with 162.
