Wrap up of Anzac school services
Last Friday morning saw the wrap up of the local Anzac school services conducted at a number of Manning and Upper Manning schools.
During the week services were held at Estia Nursing Home, Wingham Court, Mount George, Bobin, Marlee, Wingham Brush, Murray Road schools and Wingham High School as well as Mid Coast Christian College with sub-branch members represented at each of these services.
I accompanied husband John to the service held at St Joseph's Primary School in Wingham on Friday, April 28, along with his fellow RSL sub-branch members, Barry Kershaw, Tony Ryan, Caroline and John Smith and were amazed at the respect and wonderful delivery by the young pupils.
The Anzac liturgy and commemoration service began with "Welcome to Country" and the song "O What a Place" by Warren H Williams. The main segments of the service were conducted by the students from year 2 and it was a credit to them and their teachers.
Sub-branch member Tony Ryan address the gathering and thanked the school for their invitation and congratulated them on their conduct which was then followed by sub-branch member John Muxlow presenting the school with a book for their library and an Anzac Token as his personal 'thank you.'
The service concluded with the National Anthem led by the pipes of young Lucas Lyon (a former student) and his nine-year-old sister Caitlyn who played the drum. This young pair were out and about at the Busker Muster the weekend before and took out first place and are now planning on heading to Scotland later in the year for the World Pipes and Drums Championships and all wish them every success.
Passing of Amanda Pass
It was sad to learn of the untimely passing of Amanda Pass late of Old Bar, daughter of the late Madeline and Geoff Pass of Kundibakh at the young age of 44 years on April 21.
Amanda leaves behind young son Levi. Amanda was a former pupil of Tinonee Public School around the same time as my son Andrew.
Amanda's service is being held at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 5 commencing at 11am.
Deepest sympathy is extended to her dad Geoff and son Levi.
Passing of William "Bill" Lawrence
Sincere sympathy is extended to local residents Melissa (Mel) and husband Michael Callinan and family on the passing of Mel's dad, William "Bill" Henry Lawrence, late of Harrington, on April 14, at the age of 81 years. Bill's funeral was conducted at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Chapel on Saturday, April 28.
Birthday days ahead
The next couple of weeks sees a flurry of birthdays within my family circle which begins with son Andrew celebrating his special day on May 5, followed by his sister Fiona on May 13. Then my friend and bridesmaid Margaret Johnson, a resident of Queensland, celebrates her day on May 9 and it is also the 91st birthday on May 11 of my Kindergarten teacher from my school days at Nabiac Central School, Mrs Clare Lloyd, who lives in Toronto. We still keep in touch.
To them all "Many Happy Returns" and I hope you enjoy many more.
