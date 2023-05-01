A man and woman will face court in Taree today (Tuesday) following an investigation into the death of a man last month.
About 7.45am on Sunday, April 23, police were called to Manning Base Hospital at Taree following reports a man had presented with life-threatening wounds. The 38-year-old could not be revived.
Police say initial inquiries suggested the Taree man was injured at an address on Heath Avenue in Tuncurry, before being driven to hospital by a family member.
Strike Force Iteration was established to investigate the man's death and comprised officers attached to Manning Great Lakes Police District and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Following inquiries and an appeal for information, a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at a motel on The Lakes Way, Forster about 9.15pm yesterday, Monday May 1 and taken to Forster Police Station.
The man was charged with murder, supply prohibited drug and possess prohibited drug.
The woman was charged with conceal serious indictable offence.
Both were refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court today Tuesday, May 2.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
