Manning River Times
Home/News/Court and Crime

31-year-old man charged with murder following incident on April 23

Updated May 2 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree Courthouse. File picture
Taree Courthouse. File picture

A man and woman will face court in Taree today (Tuesday) following an investigation into the death of a man last month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.