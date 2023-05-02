I would like to thank you for your support of the Company of Voices and Musica Provinciale concert in Tuncurry WW1 Memorial Hall on Sunday, April 30.
We had an absolute capacity audience and had to run about bringing in every single chair we had in the building
It was a delight to share some beautiful music with a most appreciative audience.
The feedback and personal emails and thanks I received have more than compensated for all the organising, rehearsals and hard work in preparing for the day.
My special thanks to everyone who attended and supported live music making.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.