What is the process of transitioning a physical business online?

Let's explore how businesses can appropriately plan a transition to an online shopfront strategy. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

The retail world is rapidly changing - from virtual showrooms to online ordering, consumers can get almost any product imaginable to their door in a fraction of the time it takes to walk into a physical store.

Adapting to the rapid shift to online sales and strategy may seem complicated for modern businesses. If planned correctly, businesses that transition to an online or hybrid business model can benefit immensely when engaging with clients online.

How does one manage their e-commerce web development in Melbourne, in order to take advantage of the multi-billion dollar online shopping market? While it may seem complex, in reality, it can be whittled down to a few critical components. Let's explore how businesses can appropriately plan a transition to an online shopfront strategy, to get the most out of their business offerings.

Review your sales strategy

Online retail is a massive industry. According to a recent industry report produced by national logistics and shipping provider Australia Post, in 2022, it was estimated that the online share of retail spending accounted for some $63.8 billion in online goods sold. This number is expected to grow rapidly, with some estimates expecting that by 2033, more than one-third of all retail spending will be done online.

It's important that when looking to take your business online, you first review your current sales strategy, and assess whether you may need to make changes to your product line for online sales.



For example, if you're a retailer that makes handmade clothing, you may want to consider using excess fabric to make accessories. Alternatively, a retailer that makes handcrafted products may want to create online exclusive lines, to provide your online customers with an exclusive shopping opportunity.

Develop an online strategy

Once you've reviewed your sales strategy, it's time to decide how you'll set up your online shop front. Depending on your brand, there are a variety of ways that you can set up your business to best target your audience.

For those with a limited skillset, a platform such as Wix can provide a way to set up a website quickly, at a relatively low cost. However, these sites can often come with drawbacks, with many users reporting that they regret their purchase.

As an alternative, for the budding online shopfront owner, it may be wise to consider the work of an e-commerce marketing agency. These firms are typically well-versed in modern style and strategy, providing a high-quality service to get your online shopfront not only working but also capturing leads and generating sales.

Don't forget - when building your online shop front, you want it to represent an extension of your business. With so much competition online, being functional is just as important as being online.

It's important to remember that having a website is just one element of your brand - you may need to consider the impact of having both a shopfront and an online marketplace in your marketing campaigns, particularly if you choose to tailor campaigns to each of your sales mediums.

Launch your website

Once your website is prepared and ready to go, it's time to launch! As with all launches, it's important to be well-prepared, well-stocked, and ready for anything. It's strongly recommended that for any online launch, you consider doing a range of testing.

It's not uncommon for sites to have an initial 'soft' launch, offering products to friends and family before a wider launch. In fact, a soft launch or limited pre-release is a fantastic way to gather valuable initial feedback about your site before launching it to the wider community.

When launching your website, be sure to utilise your updated marketing strategy to encourage potential shoppers to visit your storefront. Consider an opening promotion, such as a shipping discount or bonus offer, as a way to encourage customers to not only explore your website but to also make a purchase.

Review over time

Well done - you've launched your website. However, the job isn't over - as sales come through, and you process, pack and ship items out, it's time to use the data you've gathered to learn about what customers think about your website.

Customer feedback is invaluable to business success, as it provides a wealth of information about your clientele's specific preferences. For example, you may be able to use web data to identify potential pain points in the online user experience, as well as implement customer surveys to get full and frank feedback on the products and services you sell.

Over time, this information can be utilised to improve your product offering in a way that is not usually available in a physical storefront. Understanding what your customers are looking at in a store, but not necessarily purchasing, may be a great way to understand if a product is at an appropriate price point, or if something comparable can be offered that may be more appealing to the market.