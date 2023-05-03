Manning River Times
Board Walk for Charity on display this weekend

May 3 2023 - 12:00pm
Every board tells a story at the Board Walk for Charity exhibition
One of the most unique exhibitions for lovers of surfboards, boardriders and those who appreciate fine 'works of art', makes its return to Black Head this weekend.

Local News

