Clean-up at contaminated parks in Taree and Wingham begins

The clean-up of five contaminated parks in Taree and Wingham is underway.
In February, MidCoast Council learned that fill contaminated with small fragments of bonded asbestos was used on sections of these areas. A report to council confirmed contaminated fill had been spread on parts of Edinburgh Park, Stokes Park and three locations at the Taree Rec Grounds, as well as at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
The sites were immediately cordoned off.
Council it has worked closely with the NSW Environment and Protection Authority and specialist consultants to clean up the sites, council's director liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
"There is no danger to nearby residents or anyone who has used the grounds as the asbestos fragments found on the sites are bonded and present no harm in their current state."
The NSW Environment and Protection Authority has approved remediation plans for all sites and clean-up work began this week.
After the contaminated fill is removed, topdressing and turfing or grass seeding will be undertaken.
The work will take around four weeks, weather permitting.
