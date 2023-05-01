Manning River Times
More than 220 new police recruits sworn in during first graduation of 2023

May 1 2023 - 2:00pm
New police recruits for Manning Great Lakes

The Manning Great Lakes Police District will receive three of the 221 probationary constables who graduated from the Goulburn Police Academy last Friday, April 28.

