Thunderbolts Adventure is back for 2023, drawing off-road cyclists from far and wide for the two day pedal-athon.
Held over the weekend of May 6-7, the event is a must for gravel cyclists who come to enjoy the ride, the camaraderie, and of course, the spectacular scenery.
The course has riders cresting the Barrington Tops before making the 30 minute descent to Moonan Flat where they will camp at the sportsground, enjoying the "gourmet gravel" three course dinner under the stars before turning in for the night.
On Sunday the riders mount up to head back to Gloucester, completing a 230 kilometre round trip.
This year organisers are also offering a single day option which has riders starting and finishing at Moonan Flat, covering 70 kilometres on the Saturday and designed for anyone looking for an easier introduction to gravel riding.
Barrington tops is a magic location because there's so many spots to stop and just admire the scenery and just soak in the quietness- Thunderbolts Adventure 2023 organiser, Mike Israel
2023 marks the seventh year for the Thunderbolts Adventure, with the race becoming a major fixture on the gravel cycling calendar. So far there are 175 entrants confirmed for this year's event.
However, as race organiser, Mike Israel, points out, Thunderbolts Adventure is not your typical cycling race.
"Gravel cycling is very sociable whereas road cycling tends to be very competitive," Mike said.
The term gravel cycling may be new to many, but it's a niche within the cycling landscape that is gaining increasing popularity. The format bridges the gap between road and mountain biking, combining the higher speed and efficiency of road cycling with the capability and freedom to ride on rough and loose terrain.
However, the frequently demanding nature of the courses sees riders generally focused on completing rather than racing through a course, leading to a strong culture of camaraderie.
"Gravel riding is really just a group of people getting together and enjoying the ride, finding like-minded people riding the same pace," Mike said.
"We enjoy beer at the end of the day, it's a bit of a cliche but it is more about the journey than the destination."
For more information go to raceroster.com/events/2023/69685/thunderbolts-adventure
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.