It finished two tries apiece but with Wallamba in front 13-10 at fulltime. Goal kicking proved a problem for the Clams. Old Bar led for much of the encounter, which was fairly scrappy. After the decade the club has endured, where they've been in and out of the competition and also been on the end of some fearful hammerings, a three point loss to the premiers was an encouraging start. As a wag noted the Clams would previously start organising a Mad Monday if they won the toss.