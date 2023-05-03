A small group of Old Bar residents has been asking questions of Palm Lake Works (PLW), the developer of the now-combined manufactured home estate at Lewis Street (Lot 1) and golf course plus significant residential development (Lot 2).
This area runs from the end of Lewis Street, south along the coast and through to Forest Lane and the eastern side of Ocean Blue Estate, Old Bar.
PLW has applied to MidCoast Council to modify the pre-existing consent to the Lot 1 development to reduce the number of dwellings there from 181 to 147 and updated the site plan, reduce the size of the revegetation zone and to propose alternative bushfire protection strategies, among other things. The modification includes a north-south fire trail along the boundary of the two lots, an improvement in public safety that was clearly needed in this area after the impact of the 2019 bushfires.
The developers are also in discussions with council regarding construction access for Lot 1 being from Wyden Street, rather than through the small residential streets around Lewis and George Streets. There would be emergency only access there once the development is completed. This is a significant change for the community which has been questioning the logic and impact of a route through this constricted area for some years now.
PLW have written that they "...have no intention of moving heavy construction machinery, or long term traffic relating to our project through the Rose Street neighbourhood. Where possible, Palm Lake will make every effort to avoid disrupting the community beyond what is reasonable for onsite construction."
The timing for the works is yet unclear. PLW noted that "several planning processes impact the steps and timeframes that will allow the deletion of the access to Lewis and George Street, these processes are all in train with the full intention of gaining council's approvals to delete the previously approved access in this location."
The developments are designated as gated over 50s resort-style communities, with no public access and internal resident traffic directed towards Wyden Street and Forest Lane. This will entail constructing a road and bridging Racecourse Creek within the new estate. The golf course is planned to ultimately encompass the catchment area of the creek and associated wetlands.
A second series of questions regarding the potential environmental and ecological impacts of the developments, including the provisions being made for wildlife corridors, revegetation, and the control of beach access, has been directed to PLW.
The management of stormwater is of particular concern to the community, as the creation of more impervious surfaces within the residential areas could be expected to lead to 'flashier' hydrological flows and increased peak flows in Racecourse Creek. In extreme rain events such as March 2021 and 2022, and just recently, considerable localised flooding occurred in Old Bar, with beach erosion damage at the mouth of Racecourse Creek and at other existing stormwater discharge points into the littoral rainforest, an endangered ecological community.
PLW has advised that these environmental and ecological questions cannot be answered at this stage, as detailed design is still underway. "Specialist consultants have been engaged to prepare detailed reports to be submitted to MidCoast Council as part of development applications."
PLW will keep the group of residents and the Old Bar community informed on progress with these studies.
Those wishing to view the documents and plans for the modifications to the Lot 1 development can visit the MidCoast Council website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au then Development, Development Applications, Track an Application and type in Application ID MOD2022/0253 and specify Lewis Street and Old Bar.
MidCoast Council is to undertake sand replenishment works at along the beaches at Manning Point and Old Bar in this month. Beach scraping will move sand to better protect the beach from erosion events.
Sand scraping is an interim coastal management option and has been carried out here previously, firstly in 2018. Sand is shifted from the intertidal zone, between high and low tide, and placed against the eroded dune line. The works add to the existing sand buffer. It will be eroded by the ocean, protecting the existing coastline on a temporary basis. This short term solution aims to protect community assets as well as beach amenity.
Access to parts of the beach will be restricted between 7am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday during the works. Please follow signage and directions from work crews and MidCoast Council staff during work.
Beach access tracks, car parks, nature reserves, important habitat, roads, stormwater outlets, works will build upon two previous successful campaigns.
Council is developing a Coastal Management Program for Manning Point and Old Bar beaches.
