PLW has applied to MidCoast Council to modify the pre-existing consent to the Lot 1 development to reduce the number of dwellings there from 181 to 147 and updated the site plan, reduce the size of the revegetation zone and to propose alternative bushfire protection strategies, among other things. The modification includes a north-south fire trail along the boundary of the two lots, an improvement in public safety that was clearly needed in this area after the impact of the 2019 bushfires.