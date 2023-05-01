Manning River Times
Young debutants shine for Taree City Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 1 2023 - 10:30am
Taree City fullback Nav Willett tries to break a Macleay tackle during the Group Three Rugby League clash at Kempsey. Photo Macleay Argus
Taree City fullback Nav Willett tries to break a Macleay tackle during the Group Three Rugby League clash at Kempsey. Photo Macleay Argus

TAREE City say a decision to set a scrum and not award the Bulls a penalty deep into the second half proved costly in the 34-18 loss to Macleay Valley in the opening Group Three Rugby League game of the season played at Kempsey.

