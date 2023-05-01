TAREE City say a decision to set a scrum and not award the Bulls a penalty deep into the second half proved costly in the 34-18 loss to Macleay Valley in the opening Group Three Rugby League game of the season played at Kempsey.
Down 16-0 at the break, the Bulls fought their way back too within six points of the Mustangs in the second half. The Bulls claim they should have received a penalty saying there was interference in the play-the-ball. Instead a scrum was packed and the Mustangs scored a crucial try soon after to put the game out of Taree's reach.
"There were a lot of positives to come out of the game,'' Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
He said four players from last season's under 18 side were in the first grade squad - Nav Willett, Charlie Dignam. Blair Hamilton and Levi Doran. Willett played first grade last year, while the other three were debutants.
Wallis said Hamilton and Dignam in particular were outstanding.
Taree went into the game minus centre Ash Hazard who had a hamstring twinge. There was further bad news when prop Josh Northam was replaced after sustaining a groin injury. He'll have scans this week, as will captain-coach Christian Hazard, who has a troublesome knee.
Centre Trae Clark and utility player Toby De Stefano were also strong for the Bulls. De Stafano started at hooker and went to the back row when Dignam came off the bench.
"The game was closer than the final score indicates,'' Wallis said.
"People are probably going to say 'they only played Taree' and 'Taree finished last last year', but Taree is a tough team," Macleay captain-coach Ant Cowan told the Macleay Argus.
The Bulls face another tough challenge this Saturday when they head to Port Macquarie to play Port City Breakers. Taree's first home game is scheduled for Sunday, May 14 against Forster-Tuncurry.
Meanwhile, Port City started the season with a win when accounting for Port Sharks 28-0 at Port Macquarie.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
