More than 60 classic cars, hot rods, and street machines made their way to Hallidays Point for the second Point Bakery Cafe Cars and Coffee show.
Held in the carpark of the Hallidays Point Shopping Centre on Sunday April 30, the event drew roughly double the number of participants compared to the first outing in March.
On show were vehicles ranging from early model Chevrolets, custom rods, motorcycles, V8 muscle cars and a veritable herd of Mustangs.
Best in Show award went to Michael Clarke for his 1975 Ford Escort Mark I. Michael bought his first Escort at the age of 18 before doing it all again 25 years later with his current pride and joy.
Runner-up for the show was Donna Huxley for her gorgeous 1972 LJ Holden Torana that was turning heads all day.
There were too many standouts to mention, but notables were Billy Hughes' 1968 HK Monaro, Ray Delamotte's 1955 Chevy and Alan Stewart's 1956 Morris Minor ute. Not to forget John Gibson's 71 Datsun 2 door 1800 SSS, which he jokingly describes as having stolen from his son.
Co-organiser Jordan Holmes was over the moon with the turnout, saying the only issue is that they may need to find a bigger carpark if things continue to grow at this rate.
