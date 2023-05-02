Manning River Times
Moorland Hall jumble sale to raise funds for hall maintenance

May 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Moorland Hall's jumble sale is happening Saturday May 6 from 8am - 1pm. Photo supplied.
Moorland Hall will be hosting a jumble sale on Saturday, May 6 and everyone is welcome.

