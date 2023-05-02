Moorland Hall will be hosting a jumble sale on Saturday, May 6 and everyone is welcome.
Beginning at 8am and running until 1pm, there will be an assortment of bric-a-brac and household items available for sale on the day.
All the required stallholders have already been booked so just come along for a friendly morning of browsing and pick up a bargain.
Along the way, organisers are looking to raise money to tackle some maintenance issues for the hall.
According to co-organiser, Stacey Carol, one job the committee is hoping to raise money for is refurbishing the hall's floor.
"People keep mentioning about the dances that used to be held at the hall and every time people mentioned about the dances they say, 'oh, but the flooring would need to be sorted', so that's one of the big projects that we're wanting to raise money towards," Stacey said.
