AN ankle injury to centre Tim Bridge soured Wingham's otherwise impressive 52-4 win over Forster-Tuncurry in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Wingham.
Bridge limped off early in the first half and will have scans this week.
"It doesn't look too good,'' Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins said.
"I'd saw we'll be without him for at least a couple of matches.''
This was Bridge's comeback game with the Tigers as he has played in Newcastle with Kurri for the past two seasons. It also continues the family's recent bad luck with injuries. Bridge's brother, Matt, missed most of last year as he ruptured a pectoral muscle. He didn't play at all in 2021 while recovered from knee reconstruction surgery.
Collins, who reached the 100 game milestone for the Tigers in the clash, was happy enough with the effort.
"We were pretty ordinary in the first 15 minutes, but after that we went okay,'' he said.
The kickoff was delayed due to an ankle injury sustained in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league game earlier in the day, with the player taken to hospital via ambulance.
But the late start didn't faze the Tigers as they raced to a 20-0 lead at halftime and punished a tiring Hawks side in the second stanza.
Lock Brannon Murray was the pick for the Tigers, while halves Nash Atkins and Harry Lewis both turned in industrious performances. Former Knight Nathan Ross was busy at fullback in his debut for the club.
"He cruised into it and his talk was unreal and so was his defence organisation,'' Collins said.
Rookie halfback Ashton Hilder tried hard for the Hawks while hooker Riley Glover made some inroads out of dummy half, but otherwise it was a long day for the side.
Collins said the Tigers will be without a couple of key players for next Saturday's match of the round against Old Bar at Old Bar. Prop Nathan Campbell is still troubled by an Achilles injury while Tim Bridge is likely to be sidelined.
"Old Bar will be an early test for us,'' Collins said.
Forster-Tuncurry will be at home to Port Sharks on Sunday. The Sharks were beaten 28-0 by Port City in the local derby on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.