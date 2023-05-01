WANTED: A goal kicker. Apply the Old Bar Clams Rugby Club.
The Clams were left to rue missed goal kicking opportunities in the 13-10 loss to Wallamba in the opening round of the Lower North Coast season at Nabiac.
Both sides scored two tries. However, the Clams missed three goal attempts and that ultimately cost them the contest.
"That's something we'll have to address,'' captain Phil Koch said.
"We lost 10 points through missed goals and we can't afford that.''
This was the club's comeback game to the Lower North Coast competition after missing 2022 due to a lack of players. Bolstered by a number of players new to the area who are working at the Wingham Beef Exports, the Clams showed enough to suggest they have the resources to push for higher honours this year.
Koch said the side will have to work on combinations.
"We're a new side so it will take a while,'' he said.
"But we can build on what we've got. It was a promising start.''
The Clams led for much of the game, which for the most part of scrappy and stop-start. A couple of wrong options late in the encounter also proved costly for Old Bar.
Strongly built centre Partick Tupou had a big game for the Clams while halfback Mana Naituku scored the opening try and was a worry for the defence.
Alan Ah Yuk was dangerous in attack for the Bulls.
Gloucester were big winners in the women's 10s game, defeating Wallamba 54-0.
Wallamba will be at home again next Saturday when they welcome another comeback club, Wauchope Thunder. Wauchope defeated Forster Tuncurry 12-0 at Wauchope in the first round.
Manning Ratz make their first appearance for 2022 when they tackle Forster at Taree Rugby Park.
The Clams have the bye.
