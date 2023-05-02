TIGERS held off a fast finishing Great Lakes Strikers to win the Manning division three women's hockey clash 3-2.
It looked as though Tigers were cruising to a win at halftime when holding a 2-0 lead. However, the heat and the fact Tigers only had one substitute became a factor and Strikers slammed in two goals in quick succession to level the game at 2-2 at the end of the third quarter.
Excellent teamwork and perseverance along with a perfectly timed slapshot saw Tigers regain the lead at 3-2.
The determined Strikers side then peppered the Tigers goal in the last 10 minutes, with Tigers hanging on to claim the vital competition points.
