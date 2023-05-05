The annual Lansdowne Community Hall Art Exhibition is only weeks away.
Entries are coming in and organisers are expecting a good number of artworks for the show on May 20 to 21.
Look out for their new signs and banner, made by Barrier Signs, advertising the exhibition.
The show is getting known for something a little different in the art world. They have people's choice as the preferred method of judging, so the public can engage in deciding the winners, and not one judge's opinion.
And there is the equine section for any artists who love to portray horses in their work.
The miniature/small paintings and the Lansdowne Valley Art Challenge are the two new sections added to the program this year.
Entries close on Monday, May 8 at 5pm and delivery of art works to be delivered to the hall on Wednesday, May 17 from between 10am and 3pm.
Please contact secretary Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 for further information.
The Lansdowne Hall Committee's market day was held last weekend.
The next Lansdowne Open Music Day concert will be on this Sunday, May 7 at the Lansdowne Community Hall.
The day has been brought forward due to the Lansdowne Hall holding its annual art show on the weekend that the concert would have been. The music day will go back to normal date and time in June.
There will be a backing band, no backing tracks and mic socks must be used.
The concert commences at 11am until 4pm.
There will be available for purchase a barbecue lunch, cold drinks, tea and coffee and cakes through the day.
Come along and listen to great entertainment, even have a dance. It is only a gold coin donation entry.
Musicians are welcome to come along and get up on the stage and have a go. Phone Jenny on 0431 347 772 for further information.
Coopernook Rural Fire Brigade Is recruiting new members to join their team. If you have been thinking about joining and would like to know more, then now is the time to talk to the brigade members who can give you the information and can assist you in joining the team.
Brigades across the Mid Coast district are looking for volunteers to join. It is not just firefighting, there are lots of different roles including catering, communications and brigade administration.
For more information go to https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/join-the-nsw-rfs
Yoga at the Upper Lansdowne Hall has now commenced. It is now being held on Tuesdays from 11.30am to 1pm.
The class includes practices to nurture the body, relax the mind and recharge the batteries.
The physical postures are accessible to all with variations offered to meet individual needs and levels of experience.
Yoga is for everybody, so whether trying it out for the first time or coming with experience you are invited to join this supportive and friendly group.
Bring along a yoga mat, a warm covering for the final relaxation practice (yoga nidra), a water bottle and wear loose comfortable clothing suitable for movement.
If attending for the first time, please arrive 10 minutes early to fill out a registration form.
YA (Yoga Australia) Michael is a certified teacher.
The Cancer Council Morning Tea which was to be held at Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday, May 9 has had to be postponed. It will now be held in June at a day to be decided on.
The Upper Lansdowne Craft Group will hold their Cancer Council Morning Tea at the hall on Thursday, May 24. There will be a trading table and raffles. The morning will begin at 10am until noon. It will be $5 entry. Everyone welcome.
Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club's Sunday afternoon entertainment out on the green will be with local Upper Lansdowne guitarist and singer, Damien Cotton from noon.
