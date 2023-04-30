TUNCURRY trainer Terry Evans was going to run Korubela Miss in a TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday, but a very wide barrier draw there has convinced him to take the Taree race option instead today (Monday.)
And that lands the four-year-old mare in the Glass 24/7 Country Boosted Class 3 Handicap over 1250 metres, in which he believes she will be very competitive.
Evans had Korubela Miss entered in two races on the Taree card, but upon seeing the final fields he thought this race was the way to go and immediately scratched her from the other event.
"Korubela Miss went OK when she finished 10th in a Highway at Randwick at her last start," Evans said. "You've got to have a look at the race to see she got held up in the straight. She got home well after getting clear.
"She's been a bit of a work in progress. Her first few runs for us she just went too hard and was basically falling in a hole at the finish, but we changed some of the gear on her and managed to get her to settle down better and she's been racing well recently."
Korubela Miss won at each of her two starts immediately before the Randwick run, in a Class 1 over 1400 at Tuncurry and a Benchmark 66 over 1308 metres at Taree.
Evans said he also expected one of this other horses - Robarge - to run well in the Club Taree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres.
WYONG trainer Allan Kehoe has been making big inroads in town recently, but on Monday he'll go back to the bread-and-butter of the country meetings at Taree and try to get yet another win with his promising three-year-old filly Mrs Ed.
Unlike Mr Ed, the talking horse from the 1960s American TV sitcom fame, Mrs Ed can't actually tell Kehoe how she feels, but he knows her well enough to believe she's in with a genuine winning chance again.
Coming off two wins from her last three starts, Mrs Ed will contest the Club Taree Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1000 metres.
She won a Fillies and Mares Maiden over 1108 metres at Port Macquarie on March 25, was next-up fourth in a Benchmark 50 over 1208 metres at Port on April 8 and at her last start dropped back to 1000 metres to win a Benchmark 58 at Port on April 16.
Mrs Ed is only lightly raced, with five career starts and two wins from those, so as a young horse her own benchmark is just gradually climbing and didn't rise high enough after her most recent win to stop her from contesting another Benchmark 58 at this stage.
"She's a nice type and she's been winning like a good horse," Kehoe said. "She's still only a 55 benchmark now, so it makes sense to run her in this race. I think she's going to go through the grades."
Kehoe has produced another three-year-old filly, Moonlight Grace, to win at each of her last two starts - at Warwick Farm and then at last Saturday's city-class stand-alone meeting at Hawkesbury.
Mrs Ed ran poorly at her first two starts in Maiden races over the late December-early January period, for a last of 12 at Wyong and a 13th of 14 at Port Macquarie.
Kehoe said he had been expecting much better based on her performances in training, so he gave her a spell and she came back a different horse on race-day.
"I don't know what happened her first two starts," he said. "She looked really good in preparation, but she raced terrible.
"I said after her second start 'she's just not that slow, let's put her away and see if that works'. So she had time off and when she came back I trained her the exact same way and she's done everything right since."
Mrs Ed's first win was on a Heavy 8 track and her second victory on a Good 4, so track conditions don't appear to make any difference to her.
Taree was rated a Heavy 8 on Thursday, with obviously significant time for that to change to some degree depending on the weather over the next few days.
*Gates open at 11am. First race 12.50pm. Admission $10. Full bar, bistro, TAB and bookmaker facilities.
