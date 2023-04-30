Manning River Times
Korubela Miss to skip Rosehill and race at Taree

By Greg Prichard
May 1 2023 - 8:00am
Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans.
TUNCURRY trainer Terry Evans was going to run Korubela Miss in a TAB Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday, but a very wide barrier draw there has convinced him to take the Taree race option instead today (Monday.)

