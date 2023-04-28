Group 3 Rugby League chairman Geoff Kelly was the special guest as On the Bench kicked off a new season today.
Geoff, from Port Macquarie, spoke with Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald about his hopes for this year's competition. He is also the president of Group 3 premiers Port City and is confident there won't be a conflict of interest in fulfilling both roles. Geoff is the first official from the Hastings area to be elected Group 3 chairman.
He explained the points system that all country clubs must now adhere to, while the segment also looked at the premiership prospects of all eight clubs. League tag and rep football also get a mention.
The season's first On the Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, will feature on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm today.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.