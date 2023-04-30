DAVID Burley's 20 year service to Manning Junior Cricket Association was recognised when he was awarded life membership.
He has been involved in coaching at multiple levels, was association secretary for eight years and was instrumental in organising the funding for the construction of the Chris Dempsey nets Taree Recreation Ground. David has continued to provide sponsorship and mentoring support to the MJCA.
His life membership was announced at the association's presentation.
"The night was great way to end a long awaited undisrupted season, and the MJCA look forward to building on this success and some further growth next season,'' association president Michael Roohan said.
Pacific Palms won the under 10 premiership in the club's debut season. Palms have indicated they hope to field at least one more team in 2023/24.
Blake Matheson from Great Lakes/Bulahdelah was the association player of the year. He contributed strongly in club, inter-district and pathway cricket throughout the season.
Gloucester's, Andrew Fraser was named under 15s representative player of the year. Andrew took 11 wickets in inter- district cricket at the meagre average of 9.91, while also making valuable contributions with the bat. It was Andrew's debut representative season for Manning, and he was also awarded the MJCA Encouragement Award, in the hope that he continues to build on this success in higher levels of the game.
Manning under 13s inter-district squad completed another exceptional season undefeated. Nick Kennewell took a hat-trick against Macleay (3/3), while captain Charlie Matheson scored 213 runs at an amazing average of 106.5. Carter Cox received the MJCA Spirit of Cricket perpetual award for his supporting and encouraging leadership.
Wingham's Gus Loretan was Under 13 player of the year with 16 wickets at an extraordinary average of 3.06. The squad also includes three talented girls with Riely McLeod scoring valuable runs at the top of the order, while Arabella Roohan and Ava Patterson took crucial wickets throughout the season. Rielywas also seventh highest run scorer at the Cricket NSW Regional Female Pathways competition held earlier this year in Singleton.
Kobi Harris received the coaches award from Paul Cox and Michael Roohan for his outstanding and determined performances throughout the season.
Taree West's Matthew Yarnold was the under 12 MJCA player of the year with 216 runs at 36, and 16 wickets at 5.75. Matthew was also the under 11s Manning inter-district representative player of the year scoring 107 runs at 26.75 and taking 8 wickets at 5.13.
Other award winners were:
Preston Sheather Encouragement Award - Zac Randle, (Taree West, wicket keeper.)
Thomas Family Achievement in Cricket Award - Zane Hopkins, (Taree United), selected for NSW Country State Challenge.
Alan Tickle President's Award - Paul Cox for services to coaching and player development.
Under 17s representative player of the year - Kyle Marron.
Under 16s player of the year - Toby Allan.
Under 14 player of the year - Jesse Townsend, Great Lakes.
