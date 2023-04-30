Manning River Times
David Burley's contribution to Manning Junior Cricket recognised

April 30 2023 - 12:00pm
David Burley with fellow Manning Junior Cricket Association life members Sue Thomas and Chris Dempsey.
DAVID Burley's 20 year service to Manning Junior Cricket Association was recognised when he was awarded life membership.

