Club Taree Golden Oldies' next luncheon meeting will be held on Monday, May 1 at Club Taree, 121 Wingham Road, Taree.
Doors open at 10am, with members to be seated by 10.45am for the organised entertainment
Entertainer for this month is Ken Scott, who plays the mandolin, guitar and sings.
New members are always welcome, so anyone over the age of 55 years young and a member of Club Taree can join us for meal (at their own cost) and enjoy a day out once a month.
For more information, contact president Judy Woods, phone 6550 0064; vice president Denise Karlson phone 6551 0238; secretary Vicky Atkins, phone 0499 515 052; treasurer Virginia De Wright phone 0448 569 127 or publicity, Belinda Reeves, phone 0413 967 065.
