Change for the better in our towns and villages

Just over 10 years ago I met David Engwicht. David (pictured in Taree in 2014), a colourful character, is an urban planner and a "place maker". Greater Taree City Council brought him to town, and he inspired Taree business owners to make change, specifically in the Taree CBD. The project was known as "Civic HeART", with the emphasis on creativity being used to change our CBD landscape. And that it did.
Taree accountant Graham Brown was one who embraced the idea. Graham was fed up with the "gun barrel" that Victoria Street was then - a dead zone stretching from Pulteney to Manning street, with not one single object to draw your attention. The "Abacus" was commissioned by Graham's GPB Partners (now Oracle) and they footed the $5000 bill for its creation by Lee Black of Shearwater Marine Engineering. It was a community funded project that evoked a storm of comment on social media regarding the need for art in the central business district.
Then came the carved iguana and associated iguana footprints, and the owners of Centrepoint Arcade commissioned well know Biripi artist Russell Saunders OAM to enliven both the interior and exterior of the arcade. And the improvements continue...
The "vibrant spaces" policy was adopted by MidCoast Council when it formed. Put simply, the policy encourages businesses to use footpaths in a creative way, keeping in mind the needs of people with impairment.
The policy has seen this "vibrancy" enhance the towns of Wingham, Forster, Tuncurry and Gloucester.
And now council proposed to include the villages.
It was an experiment and it's been change for the better. As Gloucester-based councillor Katheryn Stinson told the April council meeting, "This cuts all the red tape, cuts the DA, it has a commonsense approach; I love it love it; love the consistency across the LGA."
So the policy, known as the (draft) Footpath Activities in Town Centres (Vibrant Spaces) Policy, is up for public comment. It's an important document, but it needs to be read, and suggestions made.
If you want to read more on the background of the Civic HeART project, it's contained in this Vibrant Spaces story.
Have a great weekend and as you spend time in our beautiful towns and villages, appreciate the changes.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.