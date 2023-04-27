Change for the better in our towns and villages

Taree accountant Graham Brown was one who embraced the idea. Graham was fed up with the "gun barrel" that Victoria Street was then - a dead zone stretching from Pulteney to Manning street, with not one single object to draw your attention. The "Abacus" was commissioned by Graham's GPB Partners (now Oracle) and they footed the $5000 bill for its creation by Lee Black of Shearwater Marine Engineering. It was a community funded project that evoked a storm of comment on social media regarding the need for art in the central business district.